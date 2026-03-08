Pablo Ibanez News: Back from ban
Ibanez has served his suspension and is an option again.
Ibanez is back from his duties on the sidelines after a suspension, with the midfielder eligible once again. He started in the two games before his ban and should remain in a starting role, earning two goal contributions in 26 appearances (20 starts) this season.
