Pablo Ibanez headshot

Pablo Ibanez News: Back from ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Ibanez has served his suspension and is an option again.

Ibanez is back from his duties on the sidelines after a suspension, with the midfielder eligible once again. He started in the two games before his ban and should remain in a starting role, earning two goal contributions in 26 appearances (20 starts) this season.

Pablo Ibanez
Deportivo Alaves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pablo Ibanez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pablo Ibanez See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
227 days ago