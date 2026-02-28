Pablo Ibanez headshot

Pablo Ibanez News: Set for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Ibanez will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the La Liga.

Ibanez picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for next Sunday's clash against Valencia. The midfielder has been an undisputed starter in the middle of the park, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Ander Guevara as the main option to replace him for that game.

Pablo Ibanez
Deportivo Alaves
