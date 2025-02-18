Pablo Lara News: Concedes twice in loss

Pablo Lara registered eight saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Pachuca.

Pablo Lara allowed two first half goals Sunday and made eight stops from 10 shots on target as Pumas UNAM fell 2-1 to Pachuca. The eight saves marked a season-high for Pablo Lara, who has started in each of Pumas's first seven Clausura fixtures and recorded two clean sheets. Pablo Lara's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when Pumas host the top scorers in Liga MX - Club America.