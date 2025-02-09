Pablo Lara News: Keeps clean sheet versus Mazatlan

Lara registered no saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Mazatlan.

Lara wasn't required to make a save as his side neutralized the opposition in a dull match, but he did produce three clearances and one duel won during the win. The clean sheet was his second over seven appearances in the current campaign. He looks settled in the starting spot for league action while Alex Padilla plays CONCACAF Champions Cup clashes. Therefore, the next chance for Lara to raise his numbers will be a visit to Pachuca, who are averaging 1.3 goals scored per contest.