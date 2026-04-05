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Pablo Maffeo News: Assists opener Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Maffeo assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Real Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.

Maffeo assisted the opening goal of Saturday's match, a Manu Morlanes strike in the 41st minute. It marked just his second goal contribution of the season - his first since Oct. 26 - and it came on the only chance he created in the match. He played well on the defensive end too as he recorded four clearances, three interceptions, one tackle and one blocked shot in his full 90 minutes of action.

Pablo Maffeo
Mallorca
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