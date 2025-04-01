Pablo Maffeo News: Attempts six crosses

Maffeo generated one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Valencia.

Maffeo was tied for a team-high with six crosses attempted (one accurate) Sunday as Mallorca fell in a narrow 1-0 defeat to Valencia. The full-back added one tackle (one won) and one block to the team's defensive effort. Maffeo has created seven chances over his last five appearances (five starts) but has not registered a goal contribution since December.