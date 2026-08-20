Pablo Maffeo News: Joins Valencia on loan
Maffeo completed a season-long loan move from Olympiacos to Valencia on Thursday.
Maffeo joined Olympiacos earlier in the summer after spending the previous five seasons with Mallorca, but the 29-year-old defender forced a move to Valencia since he wanted to return to Spain. With a career that has seen him log nearly 300 matches in top-flight leagues, Maffeo should contend for a starting role on the right side of Valencia's defensive line.
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