Pablo Maffeo headshot

Pablo Maffeo News: Joins Valencia on loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Maffeo completed a season-long loan move from Olympiacos to Valencia on Thursday.

Maffeo joined Olympiacos earlier in the summer after spending the previous five seasons with Mallorca, but the 29-year-old defender forced a move to Valencia since he wanted to return to Spain. With a career that has seen him log nearly 300 matches in top-flight leagues, Maffeo should contend for a starting role on the right side of Valencia's defensive line.

Pablo Maffeo
Valencia
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