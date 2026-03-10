Pablo Maffeo News: Playing through pubalgia

Maffeo has been playing through pubalgia for several weeks, according to Juanmi Sanchez from Ultima Hora.

Maffeo has been dealing with pubalgia for weeks and continues to grind through the pain, yet he remains an undisputed starter at right-back. He hasn't missed a start since late September, with the lone exception being the clash against Athletic Club due to suspension. The defender is managing the groin issue as best he can to stay on the field and help his side during a tough campaign that currently sees them sitting in the relegation zone and battling to avoid a drop to the Segunda division.