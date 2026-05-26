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Pablo Maffeo News: Records assists in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Maffeo assisted once to go with eight crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Oviedo.

Maffeo should be one of several Mallorca players who should find a way to remain in LaLiga in the 2026/27 season. The right-back has proven to be a reliable two-way contributor, and his assist Saturday was his second of the season. In 31 appearances (30 starts), he also had one goal, 98 clearances, 67 tackles, 20 chances created and 85 crosses (28 accurate).

Pablo Maffeo
Mallorca
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