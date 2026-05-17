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Pablo Maffeo News: Struggles with accuracy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Maffeo generated five crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Levante.

Maffeo was able to have two accurate crosses, which wasn't great but still made him the most efficient crosser on the team on Sunday. The defender should be involved in the attack next week against Oviedo but a win won't necessarily guarantee safety from relegation for Mallorca.

Pablo Maffeo
Mallorca
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