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Pablo Maffeo News: Suspended one game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Maffeo will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of 10 yellow cards in La Liga.

Maffeo picked up his 10th yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for next Sunday's clash against Villarreal. The right-back has been an undisputed starter in the back line for Mallorca this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Mateu Morey expected to start during his absence.

Pablo Maffeo
Mallorca
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