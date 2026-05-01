Pablo Maffeo News: Suspended one game
Maffeo will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of 10 yellow cards in La Liga.
Maffeo picked up his 10th yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for next Sunday's clash against Villarreal. The right-back has been an undisputed starter in the back line for Mallorca this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Mateu Morey expected to start during his absence.
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