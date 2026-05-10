Pablo Maffeo headshot

Pablo Maffeo News: Suspension over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Maffeo is no longer injured and is an option for play moving forward.

Maffeo is back from his ban after only a match out, set to return for the final three match days. This will give the club their starting right-back as he should return to that spot immediately, starting in 27 of his 28 appearances this season while bagging one goal and an assist.

Pablo Maffeo
Mallorca
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