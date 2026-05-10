Pablo Maffeo News: Suspension over
Maffeo is no longer injured and is an option for play moving forward.
Maffeo is back from his ban after only a match out, set to return for the final three match days. This will give the club their starting right-back as he should return to that spot immediately, starting in 27 of his 28 appearances this season while bagging one goal and an assist.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pablo Maffeo See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season290 days ago
-
Daily Fantasy Soccer Cheat Sheet
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Friday Interleague Cheat SheetFebruary 15, 2018
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL TargetsDecember 6, 2016
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL PicksOctober 27, 2016
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pablo Maffeo See More