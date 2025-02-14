Pablo Mari Injury: Probable for Como game

Mari (thigh) "has recovered from his injury and trained with the group twice," coach Raffaele Palladino relayed.

Mari has shaken off a thigh problem that shelved for more than a month. He'll have a smaller role at Fiorentina compared to his Monza days, especially in the early going. He has posted 10 tackles (six won), eight interceptions, 14 clearances and three blocks in his last five appearances.