Pablo Mari headshot

Pablo Mari Injury: Probable for Como game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Mari (thigh) "has recovered from his injury and trained with the group twice," coach Raffaele Palladino relayed.

Mari has shaken off a thigh problem that shelved for more than a month. He'll have a smaller role at Fiorentina compared to his Monza days, especially in the early going. He has posted 10 tackles (six won), eight interceptions, 14 clearances and three blocks in his last five appearances.

Pablo Mari
Fiorentina
