Pablo Mari News: Logs 10 clearances in draw

Mari had one shot on goal, made 10 clearances, five interceptions and one block and helped his side to keep a clean sheet during Sunday's scoreless draw against Parma.

Mari had another impressive performance at the heart of the defense, pacing all players in clearances and holding opposing forwards in check during the entire contest. The fact that the center-back already missed seven games this season don't help his total numbers but then, if we consider per game numbers, Mari is among the top 10 Serie A players in clearances, interceptions and blocks.