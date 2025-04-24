Pablo Mari News: Puts up great numbers in Cagliari match

Mari had one tackle (one won) and 19 clearances and committed three fouls in Wednesday's 2-1 win versus Cagliari.

Mari easily set his new season high in clearances but didn't log many other stats, and his team conceded once. He has registered at least four clearances in the past four fixtures, averaging one tackle per game (two won) and recording 12 interceptions and seven blocks, helping keep three clean sheets.