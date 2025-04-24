Fantasy Soccer
Pablo Mari headshot

Pablo Mari News: Puts up great numbers in Cagliari match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 1:02am

Mari had one tackle (one won) and 19 clearances and committed three fouls in Wednesday's 2-1 win versus Cagliari.

Mari easily set his new season high in clearances but didn't log many other stats, and his team conceded once. He has registered at least four clearances in the past four fixtures, averaging one tackle per game (two won) and recording 12 interceptions and seven blocks, helping keep three clean sheets.

Pablo Mari
Fiorentina
More Stats & News
