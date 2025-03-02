Pablo Mari News: Shines in first Fiorentina start

Mari made 13 clearances and helped his team to keep a clean sheet during Friday's 1-0 win over Lecce.

Mari made his first start since joining Fiorentina and proved he's fully recovered from the thigh injury he sustained before the transfer by simply dominating opposing forwards and having a season high in clearances. If there were any doubts about Mari's status in his new team, this performance more than cements him as a starter for upcoming games.