Pablo Marin headshot

Pablo Marin Injury: Left out of squad due to injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Marin (undisclosed) is not part of Real Sociedad's squad for Friday's season opener against Real Betis due to injury, according to the club.

Marin's absence adds to a list of notable outs for coach Pellegrino Matarazzo's first official match in charge, joining fellow midfielder Jon Gorrotxategi and winger Goncalo Guedes as players sidelined for the trip to Seville. His path back to availability will be worth monitoring as Real Sociedad look toward upcoming matches against Real Madrid and Espanyol as potential return points for the club's injured contingent.

Pablo Marin
Real Sociedad
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