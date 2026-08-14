Pablo Marin Injury: Named in squad vs. Chelsea

Marin (hamstring) is part of Real Sociedad's squad for Saturday's final preseason match against Chelsea, a positive sign ahead of the LaLiga opener against Real Betis, the club announced.

Marin had been sidelined for three weeks with a right hamstring injury before returning to full team training, making him the club's first injury concern of the summer. His inclusion in this matchday squad points to continued progress in his buildup, though with a chunk of preseason lost, the coaching staff will likely still be cautious about trusting him with significant minutes right away. Marin is expected to continue building toward full match fitness as the season opener approaches.