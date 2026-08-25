Pablo Marin Injury: Remains out against Real Madrid

Marin (undisclosed) is not included in Real Sociedad's squad for Wednesday's clash against Real Madrid.

Marin remains unavailable after also missing the season opener against Real Betis due to injury. The midfielder has yet to return to contention early in the campaign, and there is currently no clear timeline for his recovery. His continued absence leaves Real Sociedad without another midfield option against Madrid, with his next opportunity to return coming in the following fixture.