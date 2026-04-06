Pablo Marin News: Assists as second half sub
Marin assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Levante.
Marin provided his first goal involvement of the year as he assisted Brias Mendez to put his team 2-0 ahead. This is his only chance created since the beginning of January and he hasn't had a shot since the heavy loss to Real Madrid in mid-February.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pablo Marin See More