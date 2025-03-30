Pablo Marin News: Provides assist in win
Marin assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Valladolid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 58th minute.
Marin registered his second assist of the season as he delivered a cross that found Mikel Oyarzabal alone in the box in the 23rd minute. The midfielder has only registered two goal contributions in 14 La Liga appearances.
