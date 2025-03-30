Fantasy Soccer
Pablo Marin News: Provides assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Marin assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Valladolid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 58th minute.

Marin registered his second assist of the season as he delivered a cross that found Mikel Oyarzabal alone in the box in the 23rd minute. The midfielder has only registered two goal contributions in 14 La Liga appearances.

