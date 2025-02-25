Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pablo Marin headshot

Pablo Marin News: Sets up opening goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Marin assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Leganes.

Marin set up Real Sociedad's goal with a perfect pass that allowed Arsen Zakharyan (thigh) to break the deadlock before the 15th-minute mark. Marin is not a regular in midfield for Sociedad, though, so he shouldn't have much fantasy upside going forward.

Pablo Marin
Real Sociedad
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now