Pablo Marin News: Sets up opening goal Sunday

Marin assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Leganes.

Marin set up Real Sociedad's goal with a perfect pass that allowed Arsen Zakharyan (thigh) to break the deadlock before the 15th-minute mark. Marin is not a regular in midfield for Sociedad, though, so he shouldn't have much fantasy upside going forward.