Pablo Martinez Injury: Available against Oviedo

Martinez (knee) is back available for Saturday's clash against Real Oviedo, according to coach Luis Castro. "He trained with us and is an option for tomorrow."

Martinez has been back in full training since Wednesday and is now available for Saturday's clash against Real Oviedo. The midfielder missed the last five games with a knee injury, but he had been a locked-in starter before that setback and is expected to step right back into a starting role in the coming matches.