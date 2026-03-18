Pablo Martinez Injury: Back in training

Martinez (knee) trained with the group Wednesday and could be available for Saturday's match against Oviedo, the club announced.

Martinez could be available for Saturday's match against Oviedo after training with the group on Wednesday, having missed the last five matches with a knee injury. The midfielder was an undisputed starter before his injury, and his potential return would be a boost for his side, given his role as the team's metronome and set-piece taker.