Pablo Martinez Injury: Leaves injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Martinez was forced off in the 78th minute of Sunday's 2-0 loss to Valencia due to an injury, according to his club.

Martinez had to leave late into Sunday's match, with the midfielder dealt an undisclosed injury. This could be a major loss for the club after he has started in eight straight games, set for testing after the match. Unai Vencedor entered the call in his place, a potential replacement for further missed time.

