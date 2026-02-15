Pablo Martinez Injury: Leaves injured
Martinez was forced off in the 78th minute of Sunday's 2-0 loss to Valencia due to an injury, according to his club.
Martinez had to leave late into Sunday's match, with the midfielder dealt an undisclosed injury. This could be a major loss for the club after he has started in eight straight games, set for testing after the match. Unai Vencedor entered the call in his place, a potential replacement for further missed time.
