Pablo Martinez headshot

Pablo Martinez Injury: Suffers MCL injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Martinez has been diagnosed with a grade-two MCL injury in his left knee, the club reported Monday.

Martinez will spend some time on the sidelines given that he's dealing with moderate ligament damage, but his exact recovery timeline remains unclear. The midfielder got hurt after starting in eight consecutive league games, contributing in both attack and defense. Unai Vencedor and Ugo Raghouber (undisclosed) may compete for increased playing time while Martinez is out.

Pablo Martinez
Levante
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now