Pablo Martinez News: Assists from cross in win
Pablo Martinez assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), 10 crosses (five accurate) and six corners in Friday's 3-2 win against Osasuna.
Pablo Martinez's accurate cross Friday assisted Levante's opening goal and catalyzed their 3-2 comeback win at Osasuna. The midfielder's 10 cross attempts marked a season high, and his five accurate crosses matched a team-high for the fixture. Across his last five appearances (five starts), Pablo Martinez has created eight chances from 27 crosses (10 accurate) and supplied two assists.
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