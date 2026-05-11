Pablo Martinez News: Assists from cross in win

Pablo Martinez assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), 10 crosses (five accurate) and six corners in Friday's 3-2 win against Osasuna.

Pablo Martinez's accurate cross Friday assisted Levante's opening goal and catalyzed their 3-2 comeback win at Osasuna. The midfielder's 10 cross attempts marked a season high, and his five accurate crosses matched a team-high for the fixture. Across his last five appearances (five starts), Pablo Martinez has created eight chances from 27 crosses (10 accurate) and supplied two assists.