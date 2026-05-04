Pablo Martinez News: Assists in loss

Martinez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 5-1 defeat versus Villarreal.

Martinez helped contribute the lone goal for Levante on Saturday for his third of the season. In his return to La Liga, the midfielder has recorded a goal and three assists in 23 appearances, starting 17 times while creating 24 chances with 62 crosses and completiing 27 clearances.