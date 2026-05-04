Pablo Martinez News: Assists in loss
Martinez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 5-1 defeat versus Villarreal.
Martinez helped contribute the lone goal for Levante on Saturday for his third of the season. In his return to La Liga, the midfielder has recorded a goal and three assists in 23 appearances, starting 17 times while creating 24 chances with 62 crosses and completiing 27 clearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now