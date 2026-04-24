Pablo Martinez News: Comes up empty despite service
Pablo Martinez had six crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Thursday's 2-0 victory versus Sevilla.
Martinez did not get an assist despite his solid service, though Levante still got the win in their fight to avoid relegation. The midfielder is likely to have an assist if he maintains this level of play against Espanyol, a team which has allowed 49 goals in LaLiga action this season.
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