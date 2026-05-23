Pablo Martinez News: Tallies assist
Pablo Martinez assisted once to go with eight crosses (four accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Betis.
Martinez was solid in service with eight crosses and two corners, getting rewarded with an assist. He's largely stayed with Levante despite some loan spells but given his age, he may explore a move to a potentially bigger club even though Levante have remained in La Liga for next season.
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