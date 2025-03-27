Pablo Ortiz News: Signs with Houston

Ortiz has completed a loan move to the Houston Dynamo from Slovakian club DAC 1904 Dunajska Streda, his new club announced Thursday.

Ortiz will aim to shore up the backline and joins the club with extensive international experience. His previous stops include Midtjylland, Mafra and Pardubice before he played for DAC 1904. The left-footed center-back will be available to debut with the Dynamo pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.