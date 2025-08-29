Pagis suffered a calf injury last week, which made him a substitute on Sunday against Rennes. Although the forward scored a goal coming off the bench, an ultrasound in recent days revealed a small muscle tear in his calf that will sideline him for three to four weeks. This is a big blow for the Merlus, as the son of Ligue 1 legend Mickael Pagis is a regular starter under coach Olivier Pantaloni, and his absence will force a change in the frontline with Dermane Karim likely seeing increased playing time while he is out.