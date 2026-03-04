Pablo Pagis Injury: Suffers concussion before red card

Pagis suffered a concussion before receiving a red card in Wednesday's Coupe de France defeat against Nice, according to Sporting Director Laurent Koscielny, per Le Telegramme.

Pagis suffered a concussion after a violent challenge that also resulted in a red card during Wednesday's Coupe de France loss against the Aiglons. The attacking midfielder will now miss Sunday's clash against Lille for both reasons and will aim to recover in time for next week's fixture against Lens. With him ruled out, Dermane Karim is expected to be the leading option to step into the starting XI against the Dogues.