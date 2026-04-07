Pablo Pagis News: Assists in 1-1 draw

Pagis assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Paris FC.

Pagis assisted Ahmadou Bamba Dieng in opening the scoring as Lorient drew 1-1 with Paris FC. The attacking midfielder has scored eight and provided two assists so far this season. This was his first game after returning from a three-game absence. In his last four matches, he has scored two and assisted twice. In these two games, he has created a total of seven chances.