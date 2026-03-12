Pablo Pagis headshot

Pablo Pagis News: Back available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Pagis (concussion) trained normally this week and is back available for Saturday's clash against Lens, the club posted.

Pagis is back available for Saturday's clash against Lens after training this week. The forward is an undisputed starter and an important piece in his team's attacking system, so his return should be a major boost. Dermane Karim is expected to move back to the bench.

Pablo Pagis
Lorient
