Pablo Pagis News: Does it all offensively

Pagis generated three shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (four accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Lyon.

Pagis was all over the stat sheet in this one, putting up shots and delivering service in an attempt to generate some offense. Unfortunately, that did not occur. The forward will likely keep posting big numbers against Marseille but it's a tough matchup as the side has only given up 38 goals through 29 Ligue 1 matches.