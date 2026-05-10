Pablo Pagis News: Excellent off bench

Pagis assisted twice to go with three crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 4-0 victory over Metz.

For the first time since Jan. 24, Pagis logged a reserve appearance, when he scored a goal. Even though it would be difficult for him to surpass his previous reserve appearance, the attacking midfielder did just by logging his fourth and fifth assists for not only this season but also across Lorient's last 10 games, three of which he sat out.