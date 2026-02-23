Pablo Pagis News: Goal in second straight
Pagis scored one goal on three shot attempts (two on target) and created two chances in Sunday's 3-3 draw versus Nice.
Pagis found the back of the net for the second time in as many games Sunday. The talented forward now has eight on the year in 20 appearances and seems to have found a home in Lorient. Pagis will look to make it three straight with a goal on Sunday versus Auxerre.
