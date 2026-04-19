Pablo Pagis News: Provides assist in victory

Pagis assisted once to go with five shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Marseille.

Pagis set up Ahmadou Bamba Dieng's 58th minute strike with a perfectly weighted through ball that split Marseille's back line, allowing Dieng to finish with a composed chip over Geronimo Rulli. He kept the pressure on shortly after by forcing Rulli into a strong save in the 62nd minute with a powerful effort that nearly pushed the score to 3-0, and he wrapped up the night with one assist, five shots (one on target) and a season-high five fouls drawn across 82 minutes. Pagis has now been directly involved in 11 goals in 24 Ligue 1 appearances, continuing to operate as Lorient's main creative engine in the final third during a steady mid-table run.