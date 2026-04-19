Pablo Pagis headshot

Pablo Pagis News: Provides assist in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Pagis assisted once to go with five shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Marseille.

Pagis set up Ahmadou Bamba Dieng's 58th minute strike with a perfectly weighted through ball that split Marseille's back line, allowing Dieng to finish with a composed chip over Geronimo Rulli. He kept the pressure on shortly after by forcing Rulli into a strong save in the 62nd minute with a powerful effort that nearly pushed the score to 3-0, and he wrapped up the night with one assist, five shots (one on target) and a season-high five fouls drawn across 82 minutes. Pagis has now been directly involved in 11 goals in 24 Ligue 1 appearances, continuing to operate as Lorient's main creative engine in the final third during a steady mid-table run.

Pablo Pagis
Lorient
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