Pagis was first to react to a loose ball inside the box Sunday and swept home the match's lone goal in the first half of Lorient's 1-0 home victory over Lyon. In addition to his goal contribution, the forward contributed one tackle (one won), one clearance and one block to the team's defesnive effort across his 71 minutes of play. Pagis has taken the reins of the striker position for Lorient, having scored five goals across 12 Ligue 1 appearances (eight starts) in his first season as a full-time, senior Lorient player.