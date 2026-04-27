Pablo Pagis News: Scores from spot

Pagis scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), eight crosses (five accurate) and eight corners in Sunday's 3-2 defeat versus Strasbourg.

Pagis delivered another impressive offensive night, leading his side in both chances created and shots with four and three respectively and converting one of those efforts from the spot to add his ninth goal of the campaign. The forward is in exceptional form, with that strike making it six goal contributions in his last seven games, a run in which he has taken 20 shots for three goals and created 23 chances for three assists.