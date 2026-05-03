Pablo Pagis News: Scores one goal in draw

Pagis scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Pagis played a key role in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Parc des Princes, equalizing in the first half just six minutes after Lorient fell behind by converting Panos Katseris's simple ball into the area with a composed side-footed volley that gave his side immediate impetus and forced the hosts to reassess their approach. The French forward remained involved as a creative outlet before being replaced in the second half as Lorient sought fresh legs to chase the game after falling behind again. Pagis has now scored 10 Ligue 1 goals this season across 26 appearances, consistently operating as Lorient's most clinical finisher in a campaign that has seen them comfortably avoid relegation.