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Pablo Pagis News: Scores one goal in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Pagis scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Pagis played a key role in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Parc des Princes, equalizing in the first half just six minutes after Lorient fell behind by converting Panos Katseris's simple ball into the area with a composed side-footed volley that gave his side immediate impetus and forced the hosts to reassess their approach. The French forward remained involved as a creative outlet before being replaced in the second half as Lorient sought fresh legs to chase the game after falling behind again. Pagis has now scored 10 Ligue 1 goals this season across 26 appearances, consistently operating as Lorient's most clinical finisher in a campaign that has seen them comfortably avoid relegation.

Pablo Pagis
Lorient
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