Pablo Pagis News: Scores opening goal

Pagis scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Angers.

Pagis would open the scoring Sunday and help his team to the win, finding the back of the net in the ninth minute. This is his second goal in their past four games, recording nine shots during that span. He is up to seven goals in 19 appearances (14 starts) this season, although he is yet to bag an assist.