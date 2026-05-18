Pablo Pagis News: Takes three shots in loss

Pagis had three shots (one on target), sent in four inaccurate crosses and drew four fouls during Sunday's 2-0 loss against Le Havre.

Pagis returned to the lineup after assisting twice off the bench in the previous game and was quite active once again but this time this didn't translate into his team finding the back of the net. Despite his team finishing the campaign in a mid-table position, the attacker was mostly impressive with 10 goals and five assists and, given his young age, should attract a lot of suitors wanting his services for next season.