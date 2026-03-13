Pablo Pagis News: Will miss two more games

Pagis has been handed a three-match ban due to his red card in the Coupe de France and will therefore miss the next two Ligue 1 games, according to L'Equipe.

Pagis will miss the next two Ligue 1 matches after seeing red against Nice in the Coupe de France. The forward has already served one of the three-game suspension and will remain unavailable for clashes with Lens and Toulouse. His next opportunity to return to action is expected to come against Paris FC in early April after the international break, while Dermane Karim should take on a larger role in the Merlus' attack during his absence.