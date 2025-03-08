Pablo Ramon Injury: Still recovering
Ramon is still working on a return and is yet to resume outdoor training, according to his club.
Ramon is still on his way back from an ACL tear that has left him out for nearly a year. He has resumed training in the gym but has yet to be viewed in any outdoor work with the team, likely meaning he is still a few weeks out. That said, he will look to see time once he is fit, hopefully taking place in April.
