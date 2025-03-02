Pablo Rosario News: Scores once in 3-1 win

Rosario scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus St. Etienne.

After playing as a sub in the previous two outings, Rosario was back in the starting group for the 15th time in 20 appearances this season. His goal marked his second of the season, while he also set a season high with two shots on target. Additionally, he recorded at least 10 completed passes for the first time in five appearances.