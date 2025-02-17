Pablo Rosario News: Sees one minute against Le Havre

Rosario (undisclosed) appeared for one minute off the bench in Sunday's 3-1 win over Le Havre.

Rosario is back from a five-match absence due to undisclosed issues, with the defender finding the team sheet. He would see a short cameo off the bench, seeing one minute as the match died down. He has started in 19 of his 23 appearances this season and will look to see the start next contest after testing his legs.