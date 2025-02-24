Pablo Ruiz News: Active display in loss

Ruiz had six shots (three on target), created six chances and sent in four crosses (three accurate) during Saturday's 4-0 loss against San Jose.

Ruiz tried his best to get his team back in the game, always finding a way to generate danger by both creating for teammates and finishing plays himself. However, the playmaker couldn't helps his team finding the final product and ended up at the wrong side of a lopsided score. After having his last two campaigns cut short due to injuries, Ruiz will hope this is finally the moment for enjoying a breakthrough season.