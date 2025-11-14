Ruiz once again operated as the main left foot in midfield as he dictated the tempo from deep and constantly looked for progressive passes into the final third. Even without scoring his volume of shots and chances created shows how often he stepped into advanced pockets to keep RSL on the front foot especially on set pieces and switches of play. If he can pair that creative output with a bit more efficiency on long range efforts Ruiz has the profile to be one of the most influential playmakers in the league for Salt Lake. However he still looks to be struggling a bit from his long term ACL injury and he finds it difficult to remain consistent for a long period of time except between mid May and late July this year. Ruiz will hope to start the 2026 season fully fit and with good sensations as he remains one of the most important figures in the heart of the game for RSL.